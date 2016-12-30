African Religion Evils

I am seeking answers to these EVILS OF (the African) RELIGION. For a truth advocate touting that "It is Africa's time to manage the Global Village," these religious answers are essential to this campaign. I suppose you could appreciate then that I need serious answers from you as the Black and "AWAKENED" ones; and so will not tolerate insulting or dirty-worded comments.

Feel free to add to my list of questions; they are our questions and our answers, and note that it is a friend who points your faults to YOU (rather than to another) .

Thanks in advance for contributing.

1. What is the name of the African God whose worship was disrupted by the slavery business?

2. If it was/is an Egyptian God, was his power/influence expected to reach as far as the "slave coast" (now West Africa)?

3. If not, what should have been the God of the slave coast "hot spot"? If it was how come he was unheard of there?

4. How did this African/Egyptian god help his people in their torment in slavery?

5. Was this slavery of Africans ever predicted/warned by this African/Egyptian god?

6. In the whole era of and after the slavery, how come this African god has still not been heard of till now in this group (speaking as one who researched on TRUTH and the Religions 1994-7).

7. Almost every African clan has their own diety/god they serve, eg Nogokpo, Brekune, Tegare, Antoa-Nyama, Akonedi. Are Africans expected to combine the worship of these clan gods and the Egyptian god or choose between them?

8. What in Hieneken's Schnapps of Holland has made it the drink of (African) Ghanaian gods/ancestors to date?

9. Why was the least abnormality in any baby (including even twin-birth in the past era in some African country for example) declared as a curse/abomination that attracted the rejection of those children?

10. Is the instant elimination or punishment of an offender a a better option to the peaceable, forgiving and "suspended sentence" policy in other religions.

11. Given the incalculable resources that went into the building of the Egyptians pyramids, could we honestly say that the best use for them was to preserve dead pharaohs?

12. Did the then Egyptian/African civilization which obviously predates the founding of America for example, use slave-labor for the building of the pyramids?

