Church takes steps to address illicit drug use among youth of Krofrom

Activities that propel the use of illicit drug in Krofrom, a suburb in Kumasi could be grounding to the barest minimum.

This is the projection of residents of Krofrom-Columbia, one of the communities noted for high incidence of illicit drug use in the Kumasi Metropolis.

It follows the exploits of community-based church, Grace Community Church Worldwide which began fourteen years ago with aim of preventing the continuous recruitment of children into drug-related activities.

The church, feed over two hundred children every Sunday during community meetings while teaching them to avoid acts that will lure them into drug use.

Reverend Isaac Kankam Boadu Founder and leader of the church believes their efforts will transform the mindset of the youth for the better.

“Where we are is close to Columbia [in Krofrom] where we have a lot of drug challenges. The reason why we are here today is to use as opportunity to talk to them [residents] about these issues.”

Drug addicts are taught to abandon their drug related activities and turn to Christ.

“We identify some of the children and sponsor them in school. Some are currently in junior high school, senior high and the university. This is to change many from the practice and give them a better future”, Church administrator, Dr Bright Kankam explained.

This he says will reduce the menace in the future.

The church on Christmas day fed over thousand people, both from outside and within the Krofrom community and took them through Bible teachings.

“It is surprising how things are turning out here. We really want these habits to stop. Government must support the churches to address this,” one of the beneficiaries said.