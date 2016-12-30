I will make Ghana the star of Africa again- Akufo-Addo promises

President-elect, Nana Akufo Addo says with the right leadership and results oriented programmes, Ghana could rise out of the shackles of poverty and under development under his reign.

Addressing members of the Catholic Bishops Conference Friday, Nana Akufo Addo says Ghana has no excuse to be poor and pledged to work to ensure vibrant businesses in Ghana and reduced unemployment.

The bishops called on him to congratulate him on his electoral victory in the December 7 general elections.

President of the conference, Most Rev. Phillip Naameh wants the incoming government to focus attention on job creation and eradication of corruption and other social vices.

"Two days ago we met the outgoing president John Mahama and we expressed our appreciation and thanks for having exhibited a great sense of statesmanship by calling you to concede defeat before the Electoral Commission officially declared you the winner of this election. All Ghanaian have once again, through this year's election exhibited the enviable democratic credential and have proven to the whole world that we are truly a God fearing and peace loving country.

He called on the Nana Addo leadership to have an "all inclusive government" that will address issues mitigating against the country's development.

He mentioned unemployment, bribery, corruption as some of the nagging issues that need urgent attention.

President elect, Nana Akufo Addo says his government will work to fulfil all promises made to Ghanaians in the run-up to the elections.

"My mandate is to get young people jobs," he said and assured that his government will not detract from that.

"We have the human material to be able to confront the challenges facing our country. There is no reason why our country should be poor," he noted.

"I am a firm believer in the concept of Ghana as the star of Africa," he reminded, and promised of a relentless effort at putting Ghana on the map.

