CYAP Writes: An Open Letter To The President Elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-addo

Congratulations Mr. President Elect on your election. In few days to come, you will be sworn in as the 5th President of the 4th Republic.

Your overwhelming endorsement in the just ended general elections with over 1.5 million votes a head of the incumbent President, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, implies that much is expected of you when you ascend the seat as the President of the Republic of Ghana. Remember, the old good book says "to whom much is given, much is expected". (Luke 12:48). The battle continues to be the lord's.

On this yuletide occasion, it is our humble supplication to the Almighty God that, all your heart desires and good plans you have for our motherland, Ghana be accomplished as you take the mantle of leadership on 7th January, 2017 as the 5th President of the 4th Republic of Ghana.

Mr. President Elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, it is important that your mind is drawn to something that should be done in the interest of all to bring to reality promises made to the good people of Ghana.

Mr. President Elect, as religious as you are, we wish to remind you of the old biblical story of the “three wise men” in the book of Matthew 2:1-12. In that particular story, we are told of three men who travelled on camels to present gifts; gold, frankincense and myrrh to baby Jesus at Bethlehem in Judea.

The three men gave the gift as a sign of their love towards baby Jesus. They were described as “wise men” simply because they exhibited the act of "giving" and not their personalities as being wise, therefore anybody who is willing to lend a hand of support or sacrifice anything of any kind to make your government succeed is wise.

The story paraphrased above is to draw your attention to the fact that, some sacrifices would have to be made by the people around you and those you intend to appoint to serve in your government to transform and better the lots of Ghanaians.

Mr. President Elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, it is an open secret that, the National Democratic Congress government has messed up the economy of Ghana by making our country a borrowing country instead of a producing or a manufacturing based country. You represent the beacon of hope to many Ghanaians.

The problems of this noble country of ours are so enormous such that, they cannot be solved within a short term period, hence some form of sacrifices on the part of Ghanaians are to be made so as to put our country ahead of its competitors in the African continent and the world at large.

The 6th Parliament of Ghana will soon be dissolved for the 7th Parliament to be inaugurated; therefore Article 71 of the 1992 constitution which determines salaries and allowances of the executive, legislature and the judiciary to be paid from the consolidated fund would be invoked.

Mr. President Elect, in 2012, the taxpayer incurred some GH¢47 Million as ex-gratia to the 230 MPs who served in the 5th Parliament of the 4th Republic. Per the disbursement of the said quantum of amount, each outgoing MP received GH¢ 311,000 while an incoming MP received GH¢276, 000 as ex-gratia. These huge monies paid to such Members of Parliament who only served a four year space depleted the coffers of the country.

However, in pursuant of the same Article 71, the outgoing President, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama instituted a presidential committee to determine the salaries, allowances and ex-gratia for him as the outgoing President, and Members of Parliament. Parliament has subsequently approved the report presented to the house by the presidential committee per the determination of the salaries, and emoluments which include the ex-gratia.

The presidential committee's report approved by parliament, indicates increases in salaries and ex-gratia over the last payment of ex-gratia in 2012. This will put pressure on the government to be formed by you. Your attention is being drawn to this, particularly in this period where the National Democratic Congress has created, looted and shared public funds at the detriment of the citizenry.

Mr. President Elect, most Ghanaians expect you to deliver on all the promises you made to them before your election as President as early as possible. Your political opponents expect same from you and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), therefore the huge ex-gratia that is already determined for payment will definitely affect your government.

Let us draw you attention once again to an important issue. The outgoing President has increased salaries and National Service Personnel allowance by 12.5% and 60% respectively. Again there are several recruitments made into the public sector. There is also promotion to be carried out immediately by both civil and public sector workers to higher ranks, just to mention a few. All these will shoot up the wage bill, thereby put pressure on your government.

Mr. President Elect, we will plead with you, with all humility and respect to do everything humanly possible to persuade all NPP members of parliament who lost their seats and those who retained their seats and will be part of the 7th Parliament from taking the ex-gratia. When all the 121 NPP Parliamentarians of the 6th Parliament forfeit their ex-gratia, the said quantum of ex-gratia could be used to embark on social interventions that will alleviate the underprivileged in society from their plight.

Mr. President Elect, if you are able to persuade them in forfeiture of their ex-gratia, it will go a long way to affect the NPP government led by you. By that gesture of sacrificing the ex-gratia, Ghanaians will develop much confidence in our party and our bid for the second term will be a must.

Finally, we wish you well in advance on your inauguration as President of the Republic of Ghana on 7th January, 2017. God bless you and bless us all.

Thank you.

.....Signed....

Convener

T.D.



Communication Directors

Mawuli Agbemafle

Solomon Baidoo

Media Director

Michael Boadi

Victor Owusu Ansah