There is Power in Thinking

When In the late 15 hundreds the Portuguese landed in West-Africa as the first ever recorded foreigners with their advanced military equipment and fighting techniques, the Africans were hopelessly defeated and easy to keep under their domination to be exploited as slaves and their natural resources stolen or taken away for unfairly small money.

Why was it that Africans did not have the same or better defense mechanism to drive any invaders back into the Ocean and end their lives there or even set sail to conquer any country in Europe to make their citizens their dependents?

Thousands of years before Jesus Christ was born, Africa, especially Egypt and Mali, were highly sophisticated countries in Sciences, Culture, Governance and Economics while in Europe Reading and Writing was unknown. Papyrus as a means to share information with many and spread vital information to govern a country and relate with the outside world, was an invention from Egypt. The first law book was in scripted in Babylon on a black stone eight hundred B.C., while in Europe Royals slaughtered and ruled over their people anyhow with no moral guideline and reliable principles for all to understand, accept and follow.

The time had come to change the discrepancy between Europe and Africa. Platon, Aristotle, Socrates, Seneca, Epicor, Epictetus (they each had established Philosophical Schools thinking and teaching while walking in nature – Africans are lazy in walking!), in modern times Erasmus from Antwerp, Kant, Leibnitz, Schopenhauer, Voltaire, Leonardo da Vinci, Max Weber and many more used their powers of thinking for their people and the world’s development.

Physical exercise helps the thinking and discovering process to open up all senses in a human body and bring fresh air into the blood cells for the brain to digest for its work to be done: thinking. Loud speaking while thinking enhances the process of discovering new levels in life. The sound of the words reflect through the ears back to the brain. A brain that is not stimulated by senses does not function at an optimum level.

Platon, like all the others, thought broadly as a Philosopher about our world either in the context of GOD or without a GOD. They developed concepts, very often conflicting ideas fighting the previous standards and question established, old conviction to improve human knowledge by opening up the wide spectrum of possible thoughts about human life for everyone to choose his own thinking from.

The constant debate and fears fighting for the best and the most accurate ideas in all areas of life subsequently over generations had an effect on the development of the societies in Europe and beyond as ideas have no enemies that can ever stop their existing and their development as the mind is a free place given to each and every one to use at every moment of our life at any place we find ourselves to be in. Ideas are spirits all around ready for us to catch and make good use of them. No Army, no Dictator, no Poverty, no Parents, no Society can ever stop a free mind and the brain in which the human capacity to think is located. Brains are given freely to every human and works as long as a human is alive. Unless damaged by accident or birth defect, the brain is the Garden of Eden for ideas, the innocent place, well protected and full of wonders, overflowing with possibilities to create a better world for each and every one.

Like Adam and Eve were free, naked, innocent and given the fullness of life in abundance, they only had to follow one rule, not to eat from the forbidden fruit from the Tree of Life.

With our brain it is the same, only one rule: use your brain always to create a better world for yourself, or when violating this prime command, other people will use their brain capacity and put themselves over you to take dominion.

Most inventions we use today were created not by rich and famous people, but by people that were in poverty and despair seeing the need to change their lives with the inventions and by sharing it with others make a fortune for themselves. Rich people are lazy people as regards to inventions enjoying life to the maximum trying to secure their wealth, while poor people stay the chance to chance the world.

To use the power that is in thinking lacks in Africa among the Elite as well as man on the street. Mostly the Elite was educated in the world of the White Man observing him to think and think about a better future for him, his children, his grand-children and the society he finds himself in, while when the Black Man is back in Africa to pursue a Political or Economic career, he seems to have forgotten everything seen and heard.

The capacity and effectiveness of thinking is based on education and mentality, not location. To change the educational system in Africa to progress in life is not enough, only half job done, but the mentality needs to adapt and change at the same time. While at Sorbonne University, Paris, every Student wanting to become CEO of an international corporation, has to study Philosophy and Politics, besides Economics, needed to make the best possible decision at such high levels in society. In Africa someone only must be hungry for reputation, big car, big house and money.

To establish a universal Center/University for thinking at the highest level with the approach to implement the findings on a step-by-step basis cannot be realized by the existing Think-Tanks, they mostly are limited to certain areas of thinking with not the best in its field available to develop, share and thinking of the best ways how to implement ideas found.

The moment Africa will discover its enormous historic roots and capacity again to think and invent, any White Man will have to step behind the Black Man and accept his leadership.

