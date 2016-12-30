STOP Tullow NOW! Do Not Sign Pending Corrupt Contracts—Part II

The insults rained on us as a result of the previous exposé on the alleged modus operandi of Tullow in Ghana were unfortunate. It almost seemed as if they were coming from deadheads at that company that seems to be nothing more than a mirage to the thirsty.

The faster we run after this mirage to get to the water that is not there, ironically, our lives quench slowly in much pain due to the unscrupulous scramble for the poor man’s food that companies as Tullow seem to be feeding on, like pot-bellied gluttons from the medieval days of European barbarism.

Let us ask Tullow the ff:

Was a contract not given to two companies to provide four vessels to conduct the repair works on the turret bearing? Would the companies happen to be USO and SWIRE-ADONAI? Is SWIRE-ADONAI not a Singaporean-Ghanaian merger? If not, what are the names of the companies? Was the contract amount not $25,000 (twenty five thousand US Dollars) per vessel? Was the contract not for 365 days?

We reiterate that SWIRE-ADONAI is suspected to be fronting for Ibrahim Mahama. Further investigations are ongoing and we shall inform Ghanaians of the findings sooner or later.

What we are telling Tullow is that they need to hold on the signing of all pending contracts until the new administration takes over. Due to the suspected massive rot, these contracts might be suspended until the operations of the leeching companies are neutralised and streamlined for more transparency. Besides, whatever suspicious contracts that Tullow doles out are billed the nation with INTEREST! That is a smart way of using our money and charging us interest for doing so.

Obviously, the vessel contracts are over-bloated and would have to be toned down to reasonable levels before any business continues in this endeavor. Tullow and other companies might have to file their teeth blunt in order to bring sanity to the operations in the oil and gas industry of Ghana. Neither it, its surrogates, nor affiliates in the industry would be allowed leverage at the expense of the suffering Ghanaian any longer.

Oh and one more thing, respect your Ghanaian employees by making them equals to the foreigners in terms of salaries, benefits and bonuses. After all, it would seem as if the blood of the Ghanaian is rather being siphoned than the oil in our earth.

GOD bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong!