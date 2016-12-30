Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Business & Finance | 30 December 2016 17:47 CET

Contact Center will help reduce turnaround - BoG

By MyJoyOnline

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) is optimistic it will be able to reduce the time taken to address concerns from the public, following the opening of its 24-hour Contact Centre.

In the past, it has been difficult to get a real-time response to a request, questions, and complaints from the public.

But Director of Communications, Dr Bernard Otabil tells JOYBUSINESS with the introduction of the contact center, “for instance if you make a request, we are promising to respond to your concerns in no time”.

He added that over time, the Contact Centre would introduce an interactive voice response system that would also have built-in financial education section for the public.

According to him, the Central Bank with the introduction of the Contact Centre is to further promote effective public accountability and offer the opportunity to have complaints, questions, and requests for information dealt with promptly.

“We have the technical team that provides the backstopping function at all times,” he said.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business

think of your family and leave in peace with you come across
