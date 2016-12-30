N/R NPP Council of Elders urges Nana Addo to fight corruption

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Northern Regional Council of Elders has tasked President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to consider the fight against corruption as his major priority.

The Council believes the party's resolve to fight corruption among other juicy campaign promises, convinced the electorate to overwhelmingly vote for Nana Akufo Addo and the NPP at the December 7 polls.

This was contained in a congratulatory statement signed by Chairman of the NPP Northern Regional Council of Elders, Alhaji Mumuni Musah (MIMA).

Alhaji Mima at a news conference in Tamale, urged party loyalists especially the youth to remain law abiding.

He further implored Ghanaians to zealously pray for the incoming Nana Akufo Addo led NPP administration to succeed.

Below is the full statement:

STATEMENT READ AT A PRESS CONFERENCE BY ALHAJI MUMUNI MUSAH (MIMA) CHAIRMAN OF THE NORTHERN REGION COUNCIL OF ELDERS OF THE NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY – NPP ON FRIDAY DECEMBER 30 2016

My colleague members of the Northern Regional Council of Elders, Distinguished members of the press, Fellow members of our great party present, we have invited you here this morning to give our thanks and praises to Allah the Almighty for granting us His Mercies to win this year's general elections. We wish to extend our congratulations to the President elect of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo and his Vice, Alhaji Doctor Mahamudu Bawumiah and the leadership and members of our great party for the convincing victory chalked in this year's elections.

We the Elders of the party in this region also wish to commend the leadership of our party in the region led by our dynamic chairman Abdul-Fatawu Bugri Naabu and his team, Constituency and Polling Station Executives and all the Parliamentary candidates and Parliamentarians elect for their resilience and hard work that brought glory to our party. To all those who lost in the elections, we urge them not to relent but cooperate and fully support our President and members of Parliament to fulfill the promises made to Ghanaians.

Distinguish members of the press; we further wish to thank the President elect Nana Akuffo Addo and Dr. Bawumiah and the National and Regional campaign teams for the vigorous campaign they undertook at all levels to win power for our great party. We say kudus to all of them.

We members of the Northern Regional Council of Elders also wish to express our profound gratitude and loving thanks to members of the various structures of our party for exhibiting the sense of unity of purpose during the electioneering campaign and the effective collaboration, monitoring and the high level of surveillance mounted by Party Agents and foot soldiers on the elections day.

The strategic plans adapted for the vigorous campaign by the National and Regional campaign teams to market the Party's enviable manifesto to Ghanaians was a clear manifestation that the New Patriotic Party was adequately prepared to win power to better develop Ghana.

As the regions advisory body of the party, we are very optimistic that the Nana Addo led government will truly bring socio-economic transformation to Ghana.

We are very confident that the implementation of the one village one dam and the one district one factory policies will not only create numerous jobs for the youth but also improve the living standards of majority of people in the Northern region who are predominantly farmers. We are also confident that the new government's intention to restructure the Savannah Accelerated Development Project (SADA) to Northern Development Authority (N.D.A.),

The restoration of the teachers and trainee nurses allowances, the restructuring of the Non-Formal Education sector, and the allowances for Arabic instructors are a demonstration of Nana Akuffo Addo's commitment to accelerate the socio-economic development of northern Ghana.

We therefore wish to add our voice to the numerous calls by well meaning Ghanaians to the youth in the region, to continue to exercise maximum restraint and sustain the prevailing peace in the region to enable the new government to implement its good policies for the benefit of all.

We further wish to remind all of us that the elections are over and it is time we put the past behind us, to collaborate with the government to succeed in the implementation of its policies as enshrined in its manifesto.

Our last and most important advice to His Excellency the President elect is that he should fight corruption in the Ghanaian society. All Government officials who are found to be corrupt either in the outgoing regime or in the NPP government should be made to face the law.

We wish all Ghanaians Merry Christmas and a prosperous and productive new year.

Thank you all for coming,

………………………………………..

ALHAJI MUMUNI MUSAH – MIMA

CHAIRMAN REGIONAL COUNCIL OF ELDERS

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana