Political Change Will Impact Positively

BISHOP BEATRICE Dzandu Hedidor, the Founder and General Overseer of the Upper Room Assembly in Tema has predicted that the change in government will reflect positively in the lives of Ghanaians.

According to the gospel preacher, the change that occurred in the December 7 polls is a blessing as against the suffering which was experienced some time back.

In order to feel the change, she noted Ghanaians should put aside their political differences and unite to move the country forward.

Bishop Hedidor made the remarks on the sidelines of an annual feast for members of the Upper Room Assembly in Tema.

According to her, “The new change that is being experienced in the country's political front is a blessing that will reflect in the lives of Ghanaians in the year 2017 and beyond. In 2017, Ghanaians will laugh and things will be fine with everybody.”

“We need to pray hard and have faith in God and come together as a people with one heart and one mind and everything will be ok else we shall suffer. I believe strongly that in 2017, things will be better; no more sorrows and no more cries so we need to continue praying because we belong to one Father,” she declared.

She pointed out that politics should not be allowed to destroy the nation as Ghana is a blessed nation that can be likened to Israel.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema