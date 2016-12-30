Yamoah Ponkoh Exposed

AFRIFA YAMOAH Ponkoh, a top member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kumasi, has been accused of playing well-rehearsed political tricks to win the hearts of New Patriotic Party (NPP) members in Kumasi.

The ex-Chief Executive of the Ejisu/Juaben Municipality is reported to have started praising top NPP members in the Ashanti Region, especially Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka 'Wontumi,' aimed at winning the hearts of NPP members.

Surprisingly, Yamoah Ponkoh, at the same time, has started unleashing verbal assaults against his fellow NDC members in the Ashanti Region, which is clearly geared towards demonizing them in the eyes of the public.

The Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, who was also the NDC Campaign Coordinator for the Ashanti Region, Andy Osei Okrah, had so far been the worst recipient of Yamah Ponkoh's unprovoked verbal arsenals.

The vociferous NDC man, reportedly, started this grand agenda immediately the NDC lost the polls. He is said to have been skipping from one radio station to another just to paint some of his beloved NDC members black.

Some political watchers and other known NPP supporters in the city suspected that Yamoah Ponkoh's weird move is geared towards averting a possible investigation during his tenure as MCE of Ejisu/Juaben.

Scores of NPP members that DAILY GUIDE spoke to during a vox-pop in Kumasi, sternly cautioned Yamoah Ponkoh to refrain from singing the praises of some top NPP members in the city, especially Wontumi.

“He has been going on radio and showering all manner of praises on Wontumi lately. He is at the same time attacking his own NDC members and we know he wants to use that old tactics to win favour from NPP members.”

Mr. Kofi Addai, a staunch NPP supporter, who made the observation, told the paper that Yamoah Ponkoh had adopted a strategy to win the hearts of NPP members in the city, saying “We are aware of his old-fashion tactics.”

He said Yamoah Ponkoh's tenure in office as MCE would be thoroughly investigated just as any other NDC government appointee therefore “he should stop making frantic efforts to jump out of the NDC's sinking boat.”

Kofi Addai aka 'Big Shark,' who is a young accomplished businessman, stated that the NPP members still remember the abusive words Yamoah Ponkoh hurled at the President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo when he was the MCE.

He said Yamoah Ponkoh should be man enough and face the consequences of being in opposition with his beloved NDC, which had helped bettered his financial status in life, and stop his weird tactics of trying to appease the NPP members because it won't gel.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi

