Mahama Inaugurates New Academy Of Arts And Sciences Auditorium

General News | 30 December 2016 14:18 CET

Source: Starrfmonline.com

President John Dramani Mahama has inaugurated the new headquarters of the Ghana Academy of Arts and sciences.

The building funded by GetFund is to serve as campus for the academy.

The huge edifice which would become the biggest in Africa, consists of an auditorium and a secretariat with several conference rooms and a library.

Meanwhile, President Mahama is expected to hold his last cabinet meeting on January 3, 2017 as he hands over the administration of the country to President-elect Nana Akufo Addo on January 7.

The meeting would discuss among other things; Final report on conversion of Nyankpala, Navrongo and Wa campuses of the University for Development Studies (UDS), into autonomous universities.

The move by government is to expand access to quality tertiary education in the country by ensuring that each Region gets at least two Universities to train skilled professionals.

President Mahama said this on Thursday during the Sod cutting ceremony for the commencement of construction of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development at Somanya.

“We have completed preparation for separating the University campuses in Upper West region and Upper East region of the University of Development Studies into autonomous and separate Universities. The final report for achieving this will be placed before the final cabinet meeting of my administration which will take place on the January 3, 2017.”

