Complete identification system before end of 2017 – Nduom

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP), has charged President-elect, Nana Akufo Addo, and his team, to immediately implement the national identification system.

According to him, this will make life better for the citizenry in many ways.

The National Identification Authority (NIA), was set up by former President John Kufuor in 2003, to put in place a foolproof system that captures comprehensively the identities of Ghanaians and foreign nationals in the country.

The NIA was to merge the various national identification documents from the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Passport Office and the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) into one database.

However, many years down the line the objective is yet to be achieved.

Addressing the press on Thursday, the 2016 presidential candidate of the PPP, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, said streamlining the national identification system will facilitate all other aspects of national life.

“PPP believes that the mandatory use of the resultant national identification number by all citizens from birth until death, will help greatly to bring about greater discipline into all aspects of our national lives. So all areas; banking, broadening the national revenue base, criminal justice, voters registration and all others will benefit from the implementation of the national identification system.”

“It is our understanding that a lot of work was done and progress made in this direction by the National Identification Authority, therefore we are asking the incoming administration to provide adequate financial, human and technical support to the national identification authority so that this work can be completed by the end of 2017,” he added.

NPP to complete national ID system by 2017's end – Nana Addo

The incoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration has already promised that it intends to complete the National Identification system within its first year in office , President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo has said.

Nana Akufo-Addo, who was speaking at a meeting with the Private Enterprise Federation at the Ghana Institute of Management And Public Administration (GIMPA) said the system will help ensure the country has a solid database.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

