Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Headlines | 30 December 2016 14:18 CET

Dumsor interrupts crucial Ashaiman Assembly meeting

By CitiFMonline

In what looks like a well-calculated event, lights at the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly suddenly went off in the heat of discussions at the Assembly’s fifth ordinary meeting of the second session of the third assembly.

At the time the power went off, unhappy assembly members of the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly were debating some issues regarding an alleged revenue collection contract that has been awarded to one Indian company without due process.

According to the angry assembly members who were challenging the Municipal Chief Executive, Ibrahim Baidoo over the rational behind the signing of a major contract without the notice of the Assembly, it was illegal for the Municipal Chief Executive to have entered into an agreement on behalf of the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly and the people of Ashaiman without following due process.

However, before the Assembly members could put their points across for thorough deliberations by the house, the lights suddenly went off.

The house had no choice than to adjourn the day’s proceedings to next week, being the first week in January to be able to delve into the subject matter.

Meanwhile, though lights were off at the Assembly premises, streetlights outside the Assembly were functioning.

When Citi News contacted the Municipal Chief Executive, Ibrahim Baidoo to ask about why a standby plant was not used to ensure the Assembly meeting continued, he declined to comment on the subject matter.


By: Elvis Washington/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Headlines

many wish they can turn the hands of time but do not find time to figure out they can do it.
By: fattal okpoti konney
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img