Dumsor interrupts crucial Ashaiman Assembly meeting

In what looks like a well-calculated event, lights at the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly suddenly went off in the heat of discussions at the Assembly’s fifth ordinary meeting of the second session of the third assembly.

At the time the power went off, unhappy assembly members of the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly were debating some issues regarding an alleged revenue collection contract that has been awarded to one Indian company without due process.

According to the angry assembly members who were challenging the Municipal Chief Executive, Ibrahim Baidoo over the rational behind the signing of a major contract without the notice of the Assembly, it was illegal for the Municipal Chief Executive to have entered into an agreement on behalf of the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly and the people of Ashaiman without following due process.

However, before the Assembly members could put their points across for thorough deliberations by the house, the lights suddenly went off.

The house had no choice than to adjourn the day’s proceedings to next week, being the first week in January to be able to delve into the subject matter.

Meanwhile, though lights were off at the Assembly premises, streetlights outside the Assembly were functioning.

When Citi News contacted the Municipal Chief Executive, Ibrahim Baidoo to ask about why a standby plant was not used to ensure the Assembly meeting continued, he declined to comment on the subject matter.

By: Elvis Washington/citifmonline.com/Ghana