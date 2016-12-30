Ghanaians Need To Manage Their Expectations Of NPP Gov't – Paul Afoko

Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Source: 3News.com
Paul Afoko
Paul Afoko

The suspended Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Paul Afoko has expressed confidence in the in-coming NPP administration to honour its promises.

Paul Afoko, was however quick to add that achieving the set goals will only be premised on a concerted effort.

He also called for patience and tolerance for the realization of the promises which he maintained will inure to the benefits of Ghanaians. He spoke on 3FM’s Sunrise morning show today, Friday December 30, 2016.

“Rome was not built in a day, Nana Addo as an individual can’t do for Ghana what Ghanaians expect. It’s down to all of us in our own small ways to ensure that our project Ghana works.

“Of course Nana and the campaign team made many promises to Ghanaians and we all know that these promises are such that you don’t deliver them within 24hrs, there’s no magic wand and I believe that those promises are promises that will in the end inure to the benefits of all Ghanaians.

“It requires hard work and I ask for patience, tolerance, cooperation and unity on the part of all Ghanaians so that we can see these come to pass.”

Paul Afoko reiterated the need for Ghanaians to manage their expectations of the in-coming government.

“So I ask for cooperation that we allow the NPP government to look seriously at how it will implement its promises. We must all manage our expectations of this new government. Looking at the timetable ahead of us, I don’t think everything in terms of governce structure and machinery will be in place by March 2017. The new government needs time to review what will be handed over to it. It’s a huge task and calls for time.”

Friends today enemies tomorrow. For he who pays the piper dictates the tune.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
ft_top_line

