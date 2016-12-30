4 Kids Escape Death

FOUR kids who were said to be asleep, miraculously escaped death when a salon car with registration number GS 3974-13 ran into the building in which they were sleeping – at a place called Fire Service Junction, on the Kpong-Akosombo highway in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region.

The incident, which reportedly happened at about 2:00 am on Thursday, claimed no lives but seriously injured two people on board the vehicle.

According to eye witnesses, the speeding car veered off the road and rammed into the building because the dusty road had made visibility impossible to the driver.

Fire Commander Schandorf said that he had witnessed more than 10 of such accidents during his one-year stay at his current post and pleaded with the Ghana Highway Authority to take necessary measures to tar the road to prevent the reoccurrence of such accidents.

“We have to water the road almost every week because the dust created is too much. When a car passes and you are a driver behind you won't see anything and this has caused a lot of accidents at this place. Some drivers drive into the valley, others into trees and today someone has driven into a building,” he stated.

The two who were injured were rushed to the hospital.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Akosombo

