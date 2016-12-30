Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers’ Clear Air: Our Reduction Is Not Political

Used auto parts dealers in Abbosey Okai have downplayed reports that the cause of the reduction of their items was politically motivated.

After the elections on December 7th the auto parts dealers association of Abbosey OKai reduced their prices by 30 percent but the public linked the action to the victory of President elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The speculations was that the dealers reduced their prices to support the newly-elected government after it had sabotaged the incumbent National Democratic Congress by selling at high prices.

However, in a statement issued on Tuesday 20th December and signed by the association’s chairman, Mr. Siaw Ampadu, stated that the recent decrease in prices by some traders, is as a result of a regular Christmas discount it gives to customers.

“We the traders of Abossey-Okai want to put it on record that we have not reduced our prices as a result of the victory of Nana Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP)”, he explained.

Calling it a social intervention, the chairman said it has been a brain child of the association since 2007 where prices are reduced every December by a small margin and not percentage.

“Abossey-Okai is dull during Christmas festivities which slows business activities. No one purchase or patronize our business so as a way of enticing customers, we reduce prices of our goods marginally to enable people to patronize”, Mr. Ampadu outlined.

The chairman said their action was also to encourage drivers and vehicle owners who travel long distances to celebrate the festivities to service their vehicles before leaving to their destinations, saying “we are reliably informed that such intervention has help to reduce road accidents during Christmas festivities”.

Chairman Ampadu urged the public to disregard rumors given that Abossey-Okai spare parts are solely traders and not politicians so we work with every government.