Standard Chartered Appoints Bedu-Addo As Its Southern Africa CEO

Standard Chartered Bank has announced the appointment of Kweku Bedu-Addo as CEO of the Southern Africa Region comprising Mauritius, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Angola and South Africa. The appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

Mr. Bedu-Addo has worked for Standard Chartered Group for over sixteen years, six of which he was as CEO for Ghana. In October 2015, he was appointed CEO for the West Africa two cluster comprising Ghana, Sierra Leone and The Gambia.

Prior to becoming CEO, he was a Managing Director in the Wholesale Bank Division of the Standard Chartered Bank Group during which he worked in several countries including Zambia, Singapore and across West Africa with responsibilities in origination, coverage and project management.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Bedu-Addo said: “It has been both a great privilege and a big responsibility as the first Ghanaian to be entrusted with the affairs of the Bank in its 120 year presence in Ghana. I move on to a bigger responsibility confident that I am leaving behind a strong institution that will continue to facilitate wealth creation and economic growth in Ghana. I thank all stakeholders for their support and cooperation during my tenure.”

“It’s been a delight working with Kweku Bedu-Addo. He is a well-respected and highly regarded professional and we wish him all the best in his new expanded role elsewhere on the continent,” Ishmael Yamson, Board Chairman of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana.

With this appointment, Mr. Bedu-Addo will be stepping down from some of his other affiliations which include Chairman, Ghana Stock Exchange Council; Vice Chairman, Ghana Fixed Income Market; Vice President, Ghana Association of Bankers among others.