Fire guts Leklebi SHS GH¢1 million ICT Lab

The Science and Information Communication Technology (ICT) of Leklebi Senior High School was gutted by fire on Boxing Day.

Computers with their accessories and equipment in the Science laboratory were burnt to ashes in the early hours of the Day, Madam Daniella Mawusi Sarpong, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO), in charge of the Volta Region told the Ghana News Agency.

She said the Regional Fire Service Command received a call from the School at midnight about the fire and dispatched a team from the Hohoe Fire Station to the School.

ACFO Sarpong said investigations on the cause of the fire were ongoing and estimated items destroyed at GH¢1 million.

She entreated the public to observe fire safety precautions, especially ensuring that electrical gadgets were off when not in use.

ACFO Sarpong also urged the public to be mindful of the use and management of fire and other sources of heat ignitions.

Reverend Samuel Senanu Asieni, Leklebi Senior High School Headmaster said the Securityman of the School on his usual patrol spotted light in the laboratory after a general light off and later got to know that the electricity meter caught fire.

The Headmaster said the Securityman called personnel of the Fire Service who came to rescue the situation, after the two laboratories were razed down.