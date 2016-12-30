Controller Must Pay Our Guide And Transport Allowances – GUDW

The leadership of Ghana Union of Disabled Workers (GUDW) operating under Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations have registered their displeasure over what they labelled as unfair treatment meted out on them by staff of Controller and Accountant Generals Department.

According to the Union, the staff has refused to pay their guide and transport allowances from January to December 2016 which is making living for their guides difficult.

Speaking to the press in Accra, President of the GUDW, Mr. Alex Hodor, said government has given Controller the approval to disburse their allowances, but since October, the Union was yet to receive response.

“We had negotiation with government that we needed guide and transport allowances and government has given us approval since October, 2016. It is only left with Controller now to make sure we receive our grants which they have refused to give,” Mr. Hodor lamented.

The leadership of the Union was at the Controller and Accountant Generals Department to protest the staff's refusal to pay what was due them and demand from the staff what was causing the delay in disbursing the monies.

But the management responsible for payment of the Union’s allowances at the Controller and Accountant Department has called the leadership of the Disabled Federation to a meeting to dialogue issues in order to resolve the situation at hand.

After a long discussion between the two parties, the Controller and Accountant General has agreed to give out the monies by end of January 2017.

The guide and transport allowances are used to compensate individuals who give support in several ways to ensure the disabled employees are safe wherever they are at any given time.