NPP Gov’t To Focus On Economic Growth And Prudent Fiscal Management

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the run-up to this year’s elections outlined major policy issues that were highly considered by the citizenry as a major general concern that needed immediately solutions. Among them were; economic stability and growth that will create jobs and economic opportunities and reliable power supply.

The out-going National Democratic Congress led-administration was marked as a failed administration in terms of addressing those needs of Ghanaians.

The incoming New Patriotic Party led government, however, took advantage of the shortfalls of the sitting government and promised solutions to those challenges.

This propelled the NPP into winning the 2016 elections with a wide margin, a clear indication that the electorate bought into the campaign message of the NPP.

But, a challenge to the incoming President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo’s government is the high expectations of Ghanaians for the NPP to fulfill its campaign promises of creating jobs for the massive unemployed Ghanaians, stabilizing the economy to help create more wealth and improved the living conditions of the ordinary citizen, ensuring conducive business environment, and ensuring a reliable power supply.

However, President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo has already reassured Ghanaians and the world that creating jobs and stabilizing the economy will be one of the major priorities as he prepares to assume office from January 7.

Nana Akufo–Addo has emphasized that, it is critical Ghana institutes policies that can quickly help deal with an economy which he believes has been on the nosedive over the past five years.

“We have to get our economy moving again, to address the problems of low growth, widespread unemployment, and huge debts because this is the reality of our situation in Ghana. And we have to deal with it,” he added.

Nana Akufo-Addo speaking to the leadership of the Private Enterprise Federation (PEF) stated that “fiscal indiscipline has been the bane of economic management in the country”.

But, he stated that he will anchor fiscal and -financial policies to strengthen discipline in the usage of public funds.

According to him, the current fiscal regime is weak, allowing public officials to mismanage the country’s scarce resource at the detriment of the poor and vulnerable in society.

Describing the Public and Financial Management Act passed by parliament as inadequate in addressing fiscal indiscipline, Nana Akufo-Addo assured that his administration will anchor fiscal and financial stability by establishing institutional guidelines.

He pointed out that even though there are institutional rules policing monetary policies, crucial areas such as fiscal and financial discretions of the government lack such oversight institutions to enhance accountability.

“To reinforce monetary discipline the Bank of Ghana Act 2000, Act 612 established the monetary policy committee (MPC) to guide the implementation of monetary policy. The other two pillars; fiscal discipline and financial stability have no such institutional anchors,” he said.

“To address this, IMF recently insisted on the passage of a Public Financial Management Act. However, the law as enacted is woefully inadequate because it lacks the key elements that will protect the public purse from abuse,” he said.

“Fiscal policy implementation as it stands now lacks three basic elements; the absence of a transparent institutional arrangement for providing quality fiscal information to the public, the absence of a mechanism for ensuring accountability in implementing optimal fiscal policies to guarantee the stability of the system and the absence of an institution to ensure the credibility of fiscal projections provided by the government, to address the problem of the current high public debt levels and the country’s high risk of debt distress,” he added.

He assured that the incoming NPP government will undertake major reforms to anchor fiscal policies to make public officials accountable to the people.

“Our government will adopt and implement rules to anchor fiscal policy implementation. For example there will be specific targets for the reduction of governments borrowing and debt,” he said.

The NPP is optimistic that it can build a business friendly environment that will aid the growth of enterprises in the country.

This was the bedrock of the new government’s manifesto to the electorate before the December 7 elections. The NPP also proposed to review many taxes paid by businesses to bring down cost of doing business in the country.

According to the party, it is looking at reviewing the corporate tax from 25 percent to 20 percent. It is also proposing to abolish the 17.5 percent value added tax on financial services, and removing some import levies.

The move will obviously result in some cuts in government’s revenue.

But the NPP is quick to add that, other tax policy measures like improving upon tax compliance and expected revenue from the TEN oil field and the Sankofa Gye Nyame Gas Project, will make up for the expected revenue losses from these tax cuts that they are proposing.

The new government is also looking at policies that will expand the economy, which will result in double-digit, economic growth.

Also, as a major factor for stabilizing the economy, the NPP is to implement policies that will help reduce the public debt, to appreciable levels by reducing government’s borrowings.

The NPP has assured that, it will push for the enactment of a Fiscal Responsibility law, which will lead to the creation of a Fiscal Council. This body is expected to influence revenue and expenditure programs of government.

An economist, Dr. Joe Abbey, believes that setting up of this council should not be seen as the answer to current challenges facing the economy arguing that, government must rather allow exiting state institutions to work.

On stabilizing the Ghana cedi firmly against the dollar, the new administration is proposing an increase in domestic production and also matching the amount of cedis in circulation to the dollars in the system to firmly address challenges facing the local currency.

It is also looking at the creation of a Financial Stability Council to deal with to dealing with challenges with the financial sector.

A Nana Addo government is also looking at implementing policies that will help position Ghana as a financial services hub, which could see the establishment of offshore banking.