More Pressure On Akufo-Addo To Fulfil Promises

Barely weeks after the elections, section of the public and organized groupings mounting pressure on the incoming Nana Akufo-Addo’s led government to fulfil his promises he made during the campaign rounds.

Most of these promises are related to taxes and social intervention policies that sought to reduce the burden of the private sector and also of students, basically teacher and nursing trainees.

Recent to add his voice to the numerous call on the president-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo to fulfil his promises is the Deputy Minister of Power, John Jinapor.

He has challenged Nana Akufo-Addo to ensure that he fulfills his promise of scrapping energy sector levies in the country.

“The NPP promised the people of Ghana that if they don’t want dumsor they shouldn’t vote for us. And now the people of Ghana had confidence in them, they voted for the NPP, they expect that all the levies and tax will be scrapped immediately as promised.”

Nana Addo prior to the December 7 polls assured to scrap what he described as killer and nuisance taxes including the energy sector levies if Ghanaians voted for him.

The passage of the energy sector levy resulted in the prices of petroleum products shooting up by 27%. Electricity and water tariffs also shot up astronomically; a move the NPP said worsened the plight of Ghanaians.

The outgoing deputy minister stressed in an interview on Accra based radio that the NPP must honour its promise.

“We took that decision in the best interest of the country. We took that decision because we were convinced beyond reasonable doubt that, that was the best decision for this country and there was no alternative. And I will stand by that decision President Mahama took any day. We said we needed the levy because there was some financial issue. When PURC increased the tariff, the NPP said when they come they will reduce the tariffs. We had to take some of the tough and painful decisions in order to sustain power but they say that they have a way of dealing with it and they can still reduce the tariffs, let’s see how it goes. But sometimes we must face the facts and be frank to the people of Ghana. Some of the decisions are tough, some are difficult but the truth is that if you don’t take those tough decisions you risk collapsing the entire power sector,” he added.

Also, despite the fact that President elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is faced with a major challenge to help address the daunting challenge facing the real estate sector as he assumes office on January 7, 2017.

The Real Estate Developers are admonishing the President elect, Nana Akufo Addo to “Walk the Talk” by fulfilling his promise of abolishing the 5% VAT on Real Estate sales.

The VAT, which was initially 17.5% was reduced to 5% by the ouitgoing government but the real estate developers want it scrapped altogether.

This is to help address the housing shortage situation and relatively high cost of housing ownership in the country,

Ghana’s housing sector has for the past decades suffered shortage of decent but affordable packages for the growing middle class of the country’s population.

The Executive Secretary of the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA), Samuel Amegayibor pressed the president elect to put into action his promises.

“That is the beginning of it to walk the talk meaning that whatever you promised the people, you go ahead to deliver.” he stated. Mr Amegayibor lamented the effect of the VAT on businesses.

According to him, business has slowed down as demand for estates reduce due to high cost. “It has really brought our sales down and increased the cost of houses and the general public is complaining,” he said, adding that the current government’s refusal to scrap the 5% VAT has affected business activities.

“For us as business people, this tax was of great concern to us and so we raised it to the outgoing president. We dialogued for close to two years before we were able to get a cut.

Many hard-working citizens who don’t own a house, or are unable to afford decent accommodation, have been let down by two main antagonists -- the prevailing economic conditions and inimical housing polices.

This has pushed many people to the fringes of major commercial towns where they live in make-shift structures of sub-standard quality.

Over the years, governments have not adequately addressed the issue of funding for the real estate sector. Developers have had to borrow at commercial rates from banks, at as much as 40percent in some cases, to undertake various housing projects.

Taxes on imported raw materials, and the cost of registering various housing projects with the respective Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, have conspired to tame the efforts of private housing developers.

In view of this, real estate developers have called on government to set-up a special fund in the likeness of the Export Trade, Agricultural and Industrial Development Fund (EDAIF), to address the country’s housing deficit.

Also, Samuel Amegayibor, Executive Secretary of GREDA, is advocating that: “There has to be another way of funding housing. There has to be some housing fund. Government, instead of going to spend so much money like in the case of the STX insurance, should create a Fund managed by a local company”.

The government, he said, can then say “local real estate companies, go there and borrow at five or ten percent”.

Mr. Amegayibor, believes that: “If we come up with these innovative measures and implement them well, we can solve the housing problem.”