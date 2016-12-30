Akufo-Addo Respond To Fitch

Fitch, one of the international credit agencies, in its recent report criticized the plans by the incoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration to reduce the tax burden on the private sector, saying it could make the fiscal consolidation process more challenging if growth disappoints or oil production at new fields is delayed.

According to Fitch, high inflation could have a fiscal impact if it keeps domestic funding costs elevated, although the Bank of Ghana (BoG) may have scope to ease monetary policy in 2017, as the impact of electricity tariff adjustments drops out of Consumer Price Index (CPI) calculations, lowering headline inflation.

However, President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo has detailed that, his administration will shift the focus of the country’s economic management from taxation to production in order to deliver progress to Ghanaians.

According to him, the vision of the incoming government is to build a fair and prosperous society in a democratic and united nation.

“To achieve this, we need a well-educated and skilled population, an efficient public service with strong institutions and a competitive economy that is capable of producing sustainable growth, jobs and shared benefits for all,” he said.

The NPP manifesto includes higher infrastructure spending to eliminate economic bottlenecks as part of a plan for annual double-digit growth over the next four years. It also pledges to reduce the tax burden on the private sector through lower corporate tax and the removal of import duties and VAT from some items, but relies on revenue measures such as improving tax compliance, improving the quality of public finance administration, and higher oil and gas production to finance these tax cuts.

Nana Akuffo-Addo speaking at the post-AGM private sector forum of the Private Enterprise Foundation (PEF) last week, said the PEF constitutes a critical part of the solution to the main task of the incoming government administration to be led by him and that he needs to have them on board “right from the start and there can’t be a better time…

“…If, as we believe, the private sector is to lead in the development of the national economy, PEF and its members are key constituents in any discussion on Ghana’s future.”

According to him, he was enthused about the sense of optimism and hope among the business community since the Electoral Commission (EC) pronounced him as the country’s president-elect in the just ended 2016 presidential race.

The role of the government, he said would be to create the atmosphere for the private sector to flourish stating that “we aim to achieve double digit GDP growth annually for the next four years, and this is possible if you remember that under the Kufuor-led NPP government the economy attained a GDP growth rate of 9.1% in 2008 without oil.”

He continued that his government would reduce the cost of doing business, maintain fiscal discipline, reduce government borrowing and reduce interest rates to spur private sector investment.

“Our economic programme will enhance agricultural production and productivity, along with a transformation of the economy through value- addition to our raw materials in a process of rapid industrialization,” he pledged.

Ghana's Electoral Commission declared Nana Akufo-Addo of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) president elect after he secured 54% of votes cast, defeating incumbent John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Both parties voiced their commitment to fiscal consolidation during the election campaign.

Retrenchment by the outgoing government has halved the fiscal deficit in the last two years via measures such as raising VAT and cutting public-sector salaries (Fitch forecasts a 2016 deficit of 5% of GDP, down from 10.2% in 2014), and has paid down arrears.

This has kept Ghana compliant with its USD915m IMF extended credit facility. The NPP's manifesto commitments include "maintain fiscal discipline" and introducing a fiscal responsibility law to improve the budgetary process. The desire to cut debt servicing costs provides another strong incentive for fiscal consolidation.

They are consistent with general government debt falling from a peak of 72% of GDP at end-2015 to 69% this year and 56% of GDP in 2020, which is close to the current 'B' category median of 54%.

However, risks to the forecasts are weighted to the downside. Fiscal slippage has been a feature of previous Ghanaian elections, as governments have sought to boost their standing with the population (the previous elections in 2012 heralded a marked widening of the fiscal deficit, which reached 11.6% of GDP the following year). Measures to stop ministries, departments and agencies spending without budgetary approval have been enacted, but there is still the risk that significant arrears appear later.