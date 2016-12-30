We Left Behind Sound Economy – Terkper

The outgoing President John D. Mahama led administration has put on record that, his government have left behind a foundation that if the incoming government follows the path of its fiscal prudence policies, debt management strategies and increased revenue sources, the economy is likely to grow at 7% in 2017 as projected by the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU).

The outgoing government has assured that, all things suggest that there would not be a reversal of the fiscal consolidation programme.

The Finance Minister, Mr Seth Terkper at a press briefing last week, expressed optimism that there will be no reversal in the growth of the economy following the several investment and prudent policy measures put in place by the government.

“Over the past four years, we have been following a path of fiscal consolidation from developments that go back into the four earlier years which bore out major policy issues like the single spine that came into existence around 2009.

“This path of consolidation we had indicated in major presentations a few months back has led to a turnaround. We are convinced that Ghana is in a turnaround and the economic indicators all point to a clear turnaround,” he said.

The press conferences was to update stakeholders on the performance of the economy.

Again, on the performance of the economy, the minister said: “We were supposed to bottom out at 3.5 per cent of GDP growth; we bottomed out at 3.9 per cent, and in the first and second quarters, GDP performance, as well as the stabilisation of indicators like debts and the reduction of the fiscal deficits, suggest clearly that Ghana is not going to see a reversal of the gains consolidated.”

He indicated that Ghana was not going to see a reversal of the gains provided it continued on the path of fiscal prudence.

The outgoing government is much confident of the future, saying it looked very bright. It also projected that the country’s economy could grow from 6.5% to 9% in 2017.

“Again, these are not accidental. They are the result of investments that were made, particularly in the oil and gas sector, notably the partial risk guarantee provided by the World Bank, which has secured the country’s investments and has seen the second floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit commissioned and a third one which is about 85 per cent complete,” he said.

He stressed that the operation of three FPSOs, a strong service sector and a rebound in the agricultural sector showed that Ghana’s economy would not experience a recession.

Already, the fiscal consolidation had seen a reduction in deficit from nearly 12% to 6.3% at the end of 2016 and a narrowing of the primary balance from 8.2% deficit in 2012 to 0.2% at the end of 2016.

The rate of debt accumulation had also significantly narrowed, with the rate of growth of debts showing a decline, he said, indicating that the debt stock had stabilised in the last three years at 70% of GDP.

“And this will be the first time in 12 years that the rate of growth of Ghana’s debt stabilised and reversed and the stock itself stabilised around 70% for the third year running. This is a very significant development,” he stated.

He said as a result of the prudent fiscal measures of the government, the rate charged on treasury bills had reduced from 24 per cent to 16.7% and hoped the drop rate would be sustained.

However, the minister reiterated some challenges faced by the country, such as gas shortages, coupled with a rise in crude oil prices.

He said no fuel shortage had been experienced in the country and expressed the hope that there would be no increase in transport fares during the Christmas period.

Some of the reforms implemented by the government were outlined by the minister which included; tax administration reforms, revamped tax laws and special initiatives such as the Public Financial Management (PFM) Act 2016, the Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS), the establishment of the Ghana EXIM Bank and budget and financing measures which had contributed to the growth of the economy.

Mr. Terkper refuted allegations that the Stabilisation Fund was being depleted, but said, it was used to support the economy when oil prices fell on the world market.

He also explained that, the Sinking Fund had been established to stabilise the economy, while GH¢2.2 billion of the Volta River Authority (VRA) debt had been paid by the government, which was negotiating for the second tranche of the debt to be paid soon.