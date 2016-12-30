Tier Two Pension Funds Locked At BoG

Growing controversies surround the management of the country’s Tier Two (private) pension schemes among public sector workers.

The private pension fund and schemes manager have been on the neck of the Bank of Ghana to release on time the contributions of the Tier Two of contributors, especially public sector work.

Managers of the pension of funds on behalf of the contributors have blamed the lack of accurate data for the increased

The absence of credible employee data hampers effective disbursements of the contributions currently with the Temporary Pension Fund Account at the Bank of Ghana.

The Chief Executive Officer of SSNIT, Ernest Thompson has argued that, “The current problem about the Tier 2 pension scheme is that the money has been deposited at the Bank of Ghana but the data is lying somewhere else.

“So when people begin to demand payment of their claims, now the managers are going through a system of reconciling data using audit firms and they cannot effect any payments until that reconciliation is completed.”

Meanwhile, statistics have revealed that, Ghana's private pension funds made up of Asset Under Management and the Temporary Pension Fund Account have risen to GH¢4.7 billion as at close of 2015, representing 3.3 percent of the country’s GDP, data from the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) has shown.

The 2015 total private pension fund grew by more than 480 percent of the amount recorded in 2012, when it was GH¢805 million – about 1 percent of the country’s GDP.

However, David Ofosu-Dorte, a Senior Partner at AB and David law firm, the funds accrued by the privately managed schemes should be used to finance high yielding long-term projects like infrastructure.

“Funds collected under Tier-2 and Tier-3 schemes in last three years is quite impressive and we need to find something to do with it,” Mr. Ofosu-Dorte said, adding that we could use it to finance some of our long-term projects rather than going for loans abroad.

Public sector workers have embarked on several agitations including strikes over the non-payment of Tier two pension contributions to their respective fund managers.

The Chairman of the Forum of Public Sector Labour Unions and Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, Dr Isaac Bampoe have expressed worries to the way the Tier Two is being handled, “our demand was that the second tier should be transferred to our custodian banks but as we speak now, nothing has been done”

Apparently, Finance Minister, Seth Tekper in an interview few weeks ago confirmed that the Auditor General is validating the pension of some labour unions in the country to enable their fund managers receive the monies on their behalf.

“The Controller is not equipped to do the validation, so can we bring in SSNIT for example, that is equipped to do the validation before the payment. Yes we are owing, there is a schedule for payment, and we are on it,” the minister said.

Mr. Ernest Thompson have explained that, managers could avert another bout of confrontations should employees and employers insist on the provision of accurate data for pension purposes.

“If the money is in your account as a fund manager but the data is lying somewhere, then there is a problem…data is very fundamental in social security administration,” he added.

Despite the growth in the pension funds, the NPRA said out of 91,321 private employers, 51,466, about 56 percent were active under the SSNIT scheme. Out of the active establishments registered, only 10,610 are active under Tier-2 pension scheme with as many as 40,856 employers without the mandatory Tier-2 schemes.

The failure of the private firms to pay workers’ contribution to the Tier Two schemes, to many shows the ineffectiveness of the new pension scheme as it has created a potentially explosive situation as many workers near retirement in the midst of shaky pension funds.

The current three-tier pension system, enacted into law in 2008, demands employers to register their staff under a first-tier basic pension scheme managed by SSNIT and a second-tier work-based scheme that is privately managed and is expected to give contributors higher lump sum benefits than presently available under the SSNIT or Cap 30 pension schemes.

The third-tier is voluntary and includes provident funds and personal pension schemes.

The reforms, was a major step toward improving the retirement conditions of workers through competition that will maximise the returns earned on pension investments.

It is projected that the reforms will grow the assets of the pension industry from GH¢1.06billion to GH¢5.5billion over the next three years.

The National Pensions Act 2008 (Act 766), requires an additional contribution rate of one (1) percent to be shared equally between the employer and employee. The employer pays 13 percent (instead of the current 12.5percent) and the worker now pays 5.5percent (instead of the current 5percent) making a total contribution of 18.5percent (instead of the current 17.5 percent).