NPP transition team rejects sitting allowance

The President-elect’s transition team has decided to forfeit allowances and other benefits which accompany their work.

The party, which will assume office on January 7 2016, said the move is part of measures to save what they call an ailing economy from further tumbling.

Spokesperson of the NPP’s transition team, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who made this known also assured Ghanaians of the NPP's commitment to salvage the economy.

“Over the Christmas period, many of these sub-working committees have also been in this building having meetings. The working committees and the nine members from the side of the president-elect have also declined sitting allowances, lunch and other beverages as a sign of commitment to the austere times in which we are, and same has been communicated to the co-chair and the team on the other side,” he added.

He explained that they have also briefed President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo on the state of the nation.

“We have currently provided a number of informal briefs to the office of the President-elect. He has requested for a formal interim report before his inauguration so that before he speaks to the country at least he has an interim report of what he is inheriting as the new President of the Republic of Ghana,” Oppong Nkrumah added.

Transition team agrees on 'last minute contracts'

Both sides of the transition team earlier reached a compromise regarding the signing of new contracts and other decisions with major financial implications by the President John Mahama-led administration in his last days .

According to the NPP’s transition team, the outgoing administration will henceforth take all such decisions in consultation with the incoming administration.

Already the President has made some appointments to some state institutions and also increased allowances for national service personnel.

By: Godwin A. Allotey & Jessica Aryee/citifmonline.com/Ghana

