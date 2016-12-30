NDC members weep for defeated Mahama [Photos]

Some die-hard members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), at Somanya in the Eastern Region, wept on Thursday over the defeat of President John Mahama in the December 7 polls.

President Mahama’s second term bid was truncated by the New Patriotic Party’s Nana Akufo-Addo who will be sworn into office on January 7, 2017.

The President was in the area to the cut sod for the construction of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development also called the Eastern University.

The Eastern University, which was one of President Mahama's key promises to the people of the region during the 2012 electioneering period, will be cited at Somanya with a satellite Campus at Donkorkrom, all in the Eastern Region.

The University will provide higher education in developments and environment that will lead to the award of honorary Degrees, Diploma and certificates.

While speaking at the sod cutting ceremony, President Mahama called on the incoming New Patriotic Party administration to see to the completion of the project.

“The building of a campus for the University of Environment and Sustainable Development which is popularly called the Eastern University, I believe is a milestone worth celebrating. The chiefs can also be assured that funding for the Eastern University has been secured and has been approved by Parliament.”

“I urge them (NPP) to continue to support the new government to ensure the full realization of the vision to provide the Eastern Region with a public university. It will have a modern telecommunications and ICT service system…and all the basic equipment required by an institution of higher learning.”

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey & Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin

Photo credit: Flagstaff House