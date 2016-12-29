Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Social News | 29 December 2016 23:11 CET

Ex-GPHA workers to demonstrate against Article 71 Emoluments

By GNA

Accra, Dec. 29, GNA - Mr Stephen Ashitey Adjei, Leader of the former workers of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), says he and colleagues will protest against the pay rise for the President and other Article 71 office holders.

He said the recommendations by the Presidential Committee on Emoluments for a 10 per cent pay rise, was in a bad state and so the former workers would demonstrate when it was recommended.

The sixth Parliament of the 4th Republic resumed sitting on Tuesday, December 20, considered among other things, emoluments to be paid to the Article 71 office holders led by the President.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency in Accra, he said the workers, who were laid off 14 years ago, have not been paid since 2002 and had since appealed to the Executive including President John Dramani Mahama over their plight.

He said so far only five of their colleagues have been paid their full severance benefits.

Mr Ashietey Adjei said the ex-workers petitioned the former President John Evans Atta Mills over their plight, who ordered that they should be paid.

GNA

