GCB Bank donates GH¢302,646.00 to five institutions

Accra, Dec. 29, GNA - GCB Bank Limited has made a total donation of GH¢302,646.00 to five institutions towards the improvement of education and health.

The five institutions include the Commonwealth Hall Library of the University of Ghana, Legon which was refurbished and presented with 10 computers and accessories amounting to GH¢42,640.00.

Other beneficiaries are the Accident and Orthopaedic Centre of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital - GH¢50,000, the Typhoid Research Project - GH¢30,000.00 and the Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu Education Trust Fund - GH¢20,000.

A six-classroom block for the Bomaa Roman Catholic Junior High School in the Brong-Ahafo Region is under construction at an estimated cost of GH¢160,000.00, courtesy GCB Bank.

Mr Ernest Mawuli Agbesi, the Managing Director of the bank, said the bank was proud to offer assistance to the health and education sectors which were important to national development.

He recalled the recent inauguration of a 1,200 capacity examination/lecture theatre to the University of Ghana. The GH¢4.9 million building complex, sponsored by the GCB Bank, is equipped with the state of the art facilities that provide a conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning.

Mr Agbesi said in furtherance of quality health care delivery, the bank supported the Graft Foundation in its reconstructive surgery programme which positively impacted the lives of some 87 people.

GCB Bank also sponsored a GH¢30,000 eye-screening campaign which provided treatment for some 3000 people with eye diseases between September and October this year in Takoradi and Accra.

A second donation of GH¢30,000.00 has been made towards the ongoing Typhoid Research Project being handled by doctors of the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital.

Mr Paa Kwesi Yankey, the President of the University of Ghana Alumni Association, thanked the bank and MD for the continuous support to the university.

Dr Frederick Kwarteng, the Head of Department at the Accident and Orthopedics Department at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, thanked the bank for its support in refurbishing the wards at the Orthopedic Department.

Alhaji Mamah Gado Mohammed and Alhaji Khuzaima M. Osman, Chairman and General Secretary respectively of the Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu Education Trust Fund, received the GH¢20,000.00 on behalf of the National Chief Imam.

GNA