Gov't pays ¢200,000 as hospital bills for victims of La Gas explosion

Government has issued a cheque worth 200,000 Ghana cedis to some major hospitals to cover expenses for the victims of the La Gas explosion which happened near the Trade Fair Center in Accra.

Minister for Health, Alex Segbefia handed over the cheques at a short ceremony in Accra Thursday.

This comes on the back of Government’s promise to foot the hospital bills of victims of the gas explosion.

So far 11 people have died and several others injured with some still responding to treatment. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

"As promised the president asked the ministry to foot the bills of the patients at the various hospitals.

"Today the Minister handed over cheques worth 200,000 cedis to four hospitals taking care of the victims," PRO for the Health Ministry Tony Goodman told Joy News.

According to him, 37 Military hospital got 125,000.00 cedis, Police Hospital got, 10,000.00 cedis, Korle Bu got 15,000.00. La General Hospital got 50,000.00 cedis and other medications as well.

There is no compensation for the family of the deceased persons, at least not yet.

"For us we deal with the living," Goodman said when he was asked if the family of deceased persons will be given some compensation.

The Fire Service is however yet to conclude its investigation on the fatal gas explosion incident which happened last week.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com