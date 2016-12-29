Haruna Iddrisu tipped for Minority leader amidst intense lobbying for positions

Employment Minister, Haruna Iddrisu is likely to lead the soon-to-be Minority in Parliament, Joy News has gathered.

Joy News’ Parliamentary Correspondent, Elton Brobbey reports the minister would face no opposition in the National Democratic Congress for the position of Minority Leader.

Outgoing Majority leader, Alban Bagbin has been tipped to become Second deputy Speaker of the House in the Seventh Parliament starting January 7, 2017 he added.

Lobbying for the various leadership positions in Parliament has peaked following the defeat of the governing NDC in the December 7 parliamentary and presidential polls. The NDC lost its majority in Parliament as well as the presidential poll to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Out of the certified 273 Constituencies by the Electoral Commission (EC), the NPP has 170 seats while the NDC won 103 seats. The NPP would now form the majority in the House ending the NDC's eight-year control of the House.

Fuelled by the prospect of enhanced salary, comfortable office and other incentives the lobbying for front role positions in the House appears far from over.

Both NPP and NDC caucuses are firming up names to constitute their first line of defence in the next Parliament.

Joy News has learnt, seniority, eloquence, competence and regional balance would be some of the key factors to determine the various office occupants.

Minority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu is likely to be elevated to the Majority leader position when the new Members of Parliament are sworn in on January 7.

However, Elton Brobbey noted there is a contention about who becomes Mr Mensah Bonsu's deputy from the NPP.

MP-elect for Navrongo Central Constituency in the Upper East Region, Joseph Kofi Ada is up against MP-elect for Effutu Constituency in the Central Region, Alexander Afenyo Markins for the deputy majority leader position.

Assin North MP-elect, Kennedy Agyepong is reported to have rejected a Chief Whip position offered him by the party's rank and file, opening the door for a suggestion from the Central Region.

Okere MP and Minority Chief Whip, Dan Botwe has not been considered for any position in the House after he was pencilled for ministerial position by President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In the incoming Minority, Deputy Works and Housing Minister, Sampson Ahi and MP for Banda Constituency in the Brong Ahafo Region have been tipped to be made minority Chief Whip and deputy respectively.

Ketu North MP in the Volta Region, James Klutsey Avedzi has been selected by the NDC to head Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

