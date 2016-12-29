Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
'NPP Gov't Will Work To Clean Up All NDC Mess'- Major Derek Oduro

By Nana Reagan
Major (Rtd) Derek Oduro
A Deputy Ranking Member of the Defence and Interior committee of Parliament and leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Major (Rtd) Derek Oduro, has expressed hope in the coming government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo and call on Ghanaians to give him the necessary support so he can deliver.

Derek Oduro, also the MP for the Nkoranza North constituency told host of ATV 'Asem Yi Di Ka' program, Eric Acquah and viewers that, the coming NPP government will concentrate on fixing the major problems the Mahama led administration left for Ghanaians. According to him, measures will be put in place to get things done the right way so that Ghana works again.

He said even though the Mahama led administration have created a lot of mess, the new government will not use that as a communication tool but work to clean up the mess.

"Nana Addo's government will do all it takes to clean up the mess the NDC has caused especially to our education and the economy. Nana will fix them. Ghanaians did not vote for Nana Addo and the NPP out of sympathy. They did because they believe Nana can deliver and the party will not disappoint citizens of this country" he said.

