Alhaji Sinare Denied Looting State Properties In Riyadh

The outgoing Ghana Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H. E Alhaji Said Sinare has refuted allegations that he has looted state properties in his custody while in office.

According to him he was in Riyadh to pack bag and baggage out of his office and official residence, in connection to proper protocol demand and never took any property belonging to the government of Ghana.

Briefing news men to clear the air, this was what Ambassador Alhaji Said Sinare said,

"Anytime there is a new government in power, it is automatic that appointees vacate their positions and give way to a successor.

Reacting to the allegations that he had looted state properties in Riyadh, Ambassador Said Sinare noted that he only too personal properties he had purchased with his personal money.

"In packing stuff out of the official the Embassy, is entitled to take away properties he purchased with his personal funds whilst in office.

Items like furniture, TV, etc that he bought to augment existing properties in the facility with his personal resources are meant to be his and not the state thus infallible if he takes them along"

Alhaji Said Sinare , who doubles as a vice chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), flew home to campaign vigorously for the re election of President John Dramani Mahama, and other Parliamentary candidates.

He noted that since he campaigned vigorously for President John Dramani Manana, he had became a target of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), thus has become a dog to be given a bad name and hang.

"There is no doubt that the NPP , under President Nana Akufo Addo, has a clear agenda to persecute , antagonize, vilify, which hunt and make life uneasy for some appointees of the erstwhile President Mahama government who are thought to be die hard critics of the President Elect and the NPP.

To this end, all efforts are being made to incriminate the Saudi Arabia Ambassador with criminality of looting government property for no just cause.

Alhaji Sinare worked hard to uplift the image of Ghana and boosted friendship ties between Accra and Cairo , while he was Ambassador to Egypt, has been described as a loyal nationalist who served with passion and energy to raise high the flag of Ghana.

His remarkable human relations and a sense of patriotism with which he handled his office in Riyadh is there for all to see.

While Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Alhaji Said Sinare , distinguished himself by deepening the already good relationship with the Gulf nations. He helped in rescuing innocent Ghanaians who were being molested and maltreeted in that country and flew them back home for free.

He is seen by many as a sincere personality who has worked diligently and effectively to protect and save the image of Ghana. He won't stoop , low in looting his office. He is above that." Alhaji said Sinare concluded.