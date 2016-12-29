$1M will transform constituencies – Joe Ghartey

The 2nd Deputy Speaker of Parliament and MP for the Essikadu/Ketan Constituency in the Western Region Joe Ghartey, has said the allocation of $1m to each of the 275 constituencies across the country each year under Nana Addo’s administration, will bring unprecedented development across the country.

Mr. Ghartey believes the allocation is enough to take care of the “transformational needs” of each constituency.

Speaking to Citi News at Essikadu, Mr. Ghartey expressed his conviction of a developmental turnaround for all constituencies explaining that “these monies are not going to be put in people's pocket or end up in the MP's pocket. They are public funds that are going to be audited by the Auditor General and the public accounts committee will look into it.”

“…The money is transformational. That alone is transformational, and I am excited as a Member of Parliament. I mean, I have done over 300 projects here with the [MPs] Common Fund that doesn't come; the Gh40, 000 every quarter and so on. With this kind of money, the Essikadu Ketan [constituency] will transform. What do people need? They need decent public places of convenience, they need market to do their businesses…I mean what will happen in Essikadu is so transformational and I am so excited.”

The visibly excited lawyer and a three-time MP, who doubles as a former Attoney General under the erstwhile Kuffour administration, added that that it is about time people see the results of queuing to cast their ballot to choose a government.

He said “the difficulty we have had with governments over the years is how to relate central government to the people. So they ask themselves why we even vote. Now when people vote, they will see their roads being done, now when they vote, they will see their markets being done because monies have been allocated out from the capital expenditure”.

“…Can you imagine having a million dollars? By this time our market women at the Kojokrom Market will be walking on tiles, marble not on cement. I can't even think about it. Ghana is transformed already. Say halleluiah to that!”. Mr. Ghartey laughingly concluded.

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana