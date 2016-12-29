Ghana chairs ISSA Investment Commission

The Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Mr Ernest Thompson, has been appointed the Chairman of the International Social Security Association (ISSA) Technical Commission (TC) on Investment of Social Security Funds for the triennium 2017-2019.

A statement from SSNIT said the appointment was made at the 114th Meeting of the ISSA Bureau in Panama City on November 18, this year as proposed by the ISSA President, Dr Joachim Bruer.

According to the statement, “the ISSA Bureau constitutes the administrative authority of the ISSA which defines the plan of action, timetable, guidelines, activities, budget, structure and mandate of the Technical Commissions.”

Mr Thompson’s appointment was in recognition of his dedication to the work of the Commission on Investment of Social Security Funds and for his continuous support for ISSA.

The Bureau’s forum brings together chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of all TCs to discuss and prepare the work plans of the Technical Commission.

Mr Thompson is already one of the technical experts of the ISSA Academy in the area of investment of Pension Funds.