NUGS Executives Visits Gas Explosion Victims

The National Union of Ghana Students this afternoon paid a working visit to the gas explosion victim's at the 37 military hospital.

They were led by the public relations officer of the 37 military hospital, Mr Gariba Pabi to the various wards which were accommodating the victims .

The entourage led by Mr LUQMAN Abubakari, the NUGS President met two victim's who are students with one being a basic school student and a female(name withheld) also a student offering BBA Accounting at the Zenith university college who are recovering at a faster pace as indicated by the medical officers at the time of visit.

"At this trying moments as you're recovering steadily, we wish to assure you that NUGS is solidly behind you in prayers. Our presence here today is to sympathize with you and wish you a speedy recovery", the President of NUGS said.

On our visit, we realised the victims need counselling and guidance as they are recovering and taking up unfamiliar body features as a result of the burns. Mr Luqman Abubakari observed.

NUGS pleads with the government, Environmental Protection Agency and all stakeholders to take measures to protect lives and properties since there are various gas stations sited around school's and communities. Typical examples are the gas stations situated just behind Odorgonor SHS,opposite Techiman SHS, opposite University of Profesional Studies, (UPS) Accra and many other's that poses a major threat to the lives of Ghanaian students.





Img-20161229-wa0020





Img-20161229-wa0021





Img-20161229-wa0023





Img-20161229-wa0024