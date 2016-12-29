Remove your posters in 3-days – AMA warns parties

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), has issued a 3-day ultimatum to political parties to remove all their publicity materials displayed at public places without authorization.

The Assembly said churches and other institutions that have also posted their materials at such unauthorized places especially on bridges and flyovers, must also remove them within the 3-day period.

The Accra Metropolitan Coordinating Director, Sam Ayeh-Datey, in a statement said the assembly will be compelled to fine parties, churches and individuals who fail to comply with the directive.

He said the assembly will also be forced to remove such materials after the three-day ultimatum.

Speaking to Citi News, he said the assembly although has designated places for posting publicity materials, allowed posting at some unauthorized places due to the elections, but will not condone the practice.

“Because of the political season, we allowed it to happen; we were not checking. But now that the political season is over, we feel that all these things that is all over the city, the right thing must be done. They paste it all over the city at unauthorized places, on bridges, and public facilities. We have event boards where they can easily do that without us bothering them.”

He said the political parties must remove all materials by Friday, December 30.

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in October this year, warned political parties to desist from erecting and pasting of party's paraphernalia and banners at unauthorized places ahead of the December 7 elections.

According to AMA, the placement of billboards and pasting of publicity materials at unlawful places is against the Assembly's 'premises maintenance by-law' of 1995.

The Public Relations Officer of the Assembly, Numo Blafo II, told Citi News the assembly has noted with concern the development in the run-up to this year's elections and will soon take action against it.

“When it gets to this period we have the political parties putting up their paraphernalia, billboards and posters indiscriminately and some even without permit from the assembly,” he said.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

