Are You An Unexpected Voice? Be Part Of #WorldSpeechDay In Ghana

All over the world, learning to speak is a relatively organic process, children hear their parents communicating with them and others and absorb this speech through observation. Learning to speak and understanding language is an essential part of brain development. Through interaction, prompting, labeling and even reading parents can help their children develop a stronger and more advanced vocabulary.

For public speakers and the likes, language is important in your speech because at the most fundamental level, this is how your audience will understand what you're saying. From the actual words that come out of your mouth to the points and topics you articulate, language is the vehicle that helps your audience understand and agree with your statement or argument.

What you actually choose to say in your speech—every single word—must be carefully selected thus how the birth of World Speech Day Ghana begins come March 15 2017.

In 2016 there were World Speech Day (WSD) events in some 30 countries. For 2017 we have doubled that number and new nations come on board almost each day. From Hawaii to Helsinki, from Gambia to Papua New Guinea, there are new events everywhere. Schools, universities, charities, NGOs, businesses, government departments: participants are hugely diverse. In the USA, the National Speech and Debate Association as well the Urban Debate League are taking part. In the Middle East there are exciting nationwide events in Dubai and Saudi Arabia and in Africa more than 27 nations are involved,including Benin, Nigeria and Malawi and now Ghana. And in Asia, major events in Hong Kong, Singapore and Indonesia and the Philippines

The Ismaili centre in vancouver, Canada, is hosting a World Speech Day 2017 event in association with the sfu centre. One of the main aims of World Speech Day is to share not just ideas, but cultural values, and enable these values to cross fertilise among different communities.

We believe in human potential. From #unexpectedvoices come remarkable ideas but how do we release this power? It's through speeches!

Apply to be a volunteer/speaker at World Speech Day Ghana by emailing your name, location with brief profiling of yourself to [email protected]. Alternatively, WhatsApp +233578144277 to be part of the experience.

All potential partners and sponsors can also reach our Partnerships and Sponsorship Manager at [email protected] or call 0273052281. #UnexpectedVoices #WorldSpeechDay