Meteorological Agency urges drivers to be extra careful

General News | 29 December 2016 16:16 CET

By GNA

Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) has urged drivers to be extra careful as the harmattan haze intensifies across the in the country.

The Agency said the weather systems that precipitated the dry harmattan winds had intensified.

“Going the extra mile to be careful will help reduce accidents that are caused by poor visibility,” Senior Meteorologist at the Agency, Michael Padi said in an interview.

“The high-pressure systems have intensified over North Africa, and is thus able to raise and transport dust,” he said.

According to him, judging by pertaining weather systems, rainfall was not likely at the moment.

He, however, cautioned fishermen to be extra careful when going out to sea, because weather activities that precipitated rainfall pertained only over the sea.

“Fishermen should take all measures possible to ensure their safety,” he said.

The senior meteorologist also urged the public, especially those in the northern part of the country, to ensure good ventilation, in order to ward off infections and diseases that are associated with the harmattan weather conditions.

He said with the fall in temperature that characterised the harmattan, it was important that people wore protective clothing, in order to avoid cold-related infections.

Mr Padi said the atmospheric dryness increased the risk of fire outbreaks and urged the public to be cautious and avoid preventable fires.

He said the hazy weather conditions or harmattan, could last well into the month of January and urged the public to take all measures that would ensure safety during the season.

General News

