Cindy Rice has no plastic grains – Distributors

Royal Bow Company Limited, distributors of the Cindy Rice brand in Ghana, have debunked assertions the product contains plastic grains harmful for human consumption and has urged the public to disregard it.

The company in a statement copied to citifmonline.com said all of its products are subjected to series of quality control checks before distributed unto the market.

It said their products have been duly certified by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), and the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), after passing the various tests for quality rice.

A video that has gone viral on social media suggests that Cindy rice is made of artificially manufactured grains or plastic, but according to the company the allegations are false.

“It has come to the notice of the company of the circulation of certain videos and communication via social media purporting to show that Cindy rice is artificially manufactured grains of plastic or rubber.”

“Royal Bow is a company that prides itself in offering proper nutrition from its products and has subjected the full range of its products to scrutiny and tests by the Food and Drugs Authority and the Ghana Standards Board. Products from Royal Bow have passed all these tests and are fully certified by all relevant regulatory bodies.”

The Company explained that, the rice “is milled, processed, packaged and shipped with strict adherence to quality and protocol that ensures that every batch is inspected and approved.”

‘Ignore reports of 'plastic rice' on market – FDA’

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), in reaction to a similar video recently said the rumours described as untruth, reports of the influx of some fake rice purported to be 'plastic rice' on the Ghanaian market.

The Public Relations Officer of the FDA, James Lartey, indicated that the authority's investigations across the country have shown no trace of such 'plastic rice' on the market.

He however suggested the possibility of the allegations emanating from the competitors in the rice retail market, but urged the public to report to the FDA if they indeed come across it.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

