Emoluments of Article 71 office holders must be pegged to economy – IMANI

The Founding President of the think tank, IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, has recommended that salaries of high to middle-level public officials should be pegged to the country’s economic performance.

Franklin Cudjoe believes this will prevent regular salary increment of public office holders captured in Article 71 of the Constitution without recourse to the country’s economic challenges.

Emoluments of Article 71 office holders are charged on the Consolidated Fund and determined by the President on the recommendations of a committee appointed by the President acting in accordance with the advice of the Council of State.

A recent recommendation for a rise in the emoluments for these public office holders by the Presidential Committee on Emoluments has raised concerns it will add to the country's financial challenges.

The country has signed a financial assistance deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a bid to shore up the financial challenges. One of the key recommendations of the IMF is for managers of the economy to cut the ballooning public wage bill.

Meanwhile, the Committee's report has proposed an annual increase of 10% by 2017, backdated to 2013 for the political class listed under Article 71 of the 1992 Constitution – which includes the President, the Vice President, the Speaker of Parliament and Legislators, Judges among others.

The report, signed by Prof. Dora Francisca Edua-Buandoh, Chair of the committee, explained that the recommendations were based on the committee's guiding principles of fairness, equity, motivation and ability of government to pay.

Details of the report show that the President, who takes home a non-taxable salary of GH¢15,972, has now been pegged at a new 2016 salary of GH¢22,809. This translates into a 42.8% pay rise over the four years.

The Chief Justice, head of the Judiciary, is paid GH¢15,552 but can now expect a new figure of GH¢17,107.

The Speaker of Parliament, the head of the Legislative arm of government who is paid GH¢16,174 will be put on 17,791 cedis.

The report has been approved by Parliament.

These increments come at a time when the country’s public wage, which stands at over GH¢10 billion as at March this year, is breaking the coffers.

Franklin Cudjoe said on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM Thursday that the salary of some of the Article 71 office holders under the recent proposal is three times the per capita income of every Ghanaian – some GH¢5,060 – a situation he finds troubling.

But that is not Mr Cudjoe’s only problem with the new emoluments of the elite public office holders.

“This practice of backdating salaries doesn’t make sense at all,” he said, adding “the whole enterprise of salary negotiations should be looked at from an economic point of view,” he said

He also recommends proper consolidation of salaries in the public sector to prevent some chief executives from milking the country dry through sitting allowances that sometimes exceed, many times, their salaries.

“The way to go about it is to have leading light in the political establishment say to us that ‘we are not going to do this again’”.

He told show host, Nhyira Addo that unless “we have that conversation of pegging emoluments against the nature of the economy at the time, we will continue to have this problem.”

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | George Nyavor | [email protected]