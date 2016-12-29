NDC MP-Elect Faces Sack

Even before he is sworn into office as a substantive Member of Parliament, the MP-elect for Zabzugu in the Northern Region, Umar Alhassan who stood on the ticket of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) is being challenged as unfit to represent the people of Zabzugu because he holds dual citizenship.

Some youth of the constituency have threatened to take the matter up in court if he does not honourably vacate the position for more qualified people to represent them in parliament.

Umar is said to have an American citizenship after relocating to that country in 1993 and has not denounced his American citizenship before contesting the elections.

He won the seat which was occupied by John JabaahBennam, the incumbent MP who stood on NPP ticket.

According to the youth, they have credible evidence that Umar Alhassan held top positions in America while his entire family have naturalised.

“We want the appropriate authorities to look into this before we get a problem like what happened to the people ofBawku Central where a former MP, AdamuSakande was jailed by the court for holding dual citizenship before contesting to become an MP,” Jacob Nikimuala, one of the concerned youth told the DAILY GUIDE.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr