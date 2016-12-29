Delle Advises Transitional Team

Professor Edmund N. Delle, Chairman and Leader of the Convention Peoples' Party (CPP), has called on the Presidential Transitional Team to exhibit utmost good faith and stop the media entanglements.

Prof Delle noted that the trading of accusations and rebuttals in the media has the tendency of creating fertile grounds for antagonistic engagement and “such posture will deepen the polarization of the country.

“After heated political campaign, we need sober reflection, exhibition of mutual trust by the protagonist and antagonist, being the outgoing government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the incoming government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).”

He said the Transition Act, which was enacted as a legal blue print to guide Presidential transition in the country was to forestall confrontations that may be associated with transitions and create room for an effective and smooth transition.

Prof Delle said, “We now have an established system of arrangements for the political transfer of administration from an outgoing democratically elected administration and to provide for related matters, all must therefore respect the tents of the legal blue print.”

The CPP leader also called on NPP supporters to be magnanimous in their celebration.

“Your jubilation must be in moderation and respect the sensibility of others, especially losers…we must avoid attacks and destruction of State and private properties.”

He also called on CPP members across the country to stay calm since the Central Committee of the party will soon embark on a review process to enable it understand what went wrong in Election 2016 Campaign.