Consumers who eat outside pay little attention to hygiene - Study

Public health workers would have to intensify food safety education as research reveals people who eat outside pay little attention to hygiene.

Results of a study suggest only two percent of food patrons consider the health risk in making decision on where to eat or buy food.

The report by a team of international scientists is published in the international peer-reviewed journal, PLOS one and also in the Journal of Science and Technology.

The researchers undertook separate exercises in Accra between September and December 2012 as well as June to August 2013.

They collected lettuce, soil and water samples from three waste water irrigated fields.

The team also sampled salad vegetables from three central markets and also processed ready-to-eat salad from 80 street vending stalls (“check-check” sellers) and restaurants.

All collected samples were tested for the presence and levels of Escherichia coli (E. coli)at the laboratory.

“Apart from food contamination, we wanted to know how awareness of health risk of irrigated waste water influence purchases and consumption of food prepared with hygiene practices,” says, Dr. Prince Antwi-Agyei, lead researcher with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, UK.

“We therefore interviewed 160 consumers of street food in two neighbourhoods in Accra and also 160 customers who buy salad vegetables at three central markets, also in Accra”.

Interestingly, the researchers found 46 per cent of people who eat outside buy food for taste, and 19 per cent because of convenience or proximity to vending site.

Even for domestic cooking, the choice of foodstuffs and items are influenced by factors other than health.

While 28 per cent were based on friendship and 2o percent on good price, only 1.5 per cent considered clean environment of the vending site.

According to the study, 98 per cent of salad samples prepared by street food vendors were contaminated with bacteria known as Escherichia coli which causes food poisoning.

Surprisingly, level of contamination of street food was even more than contamination of raw produce directly irrigated with waste water such as drain water.

Researchers say 90 per cent of these salad samples were considered unsatisfactory for consumption based on the Ghana Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) food safety standards.

Less contaminated salad was found in restaurants with valid hygiene certificate, though 60 per cent of salads sold at these restaurants were also unsatisfactory for consumption based on the FDA food safety standards.

For regulators, the research team recommends intensified hygiene inspection and monitoring.

The study also prescribes certification and improved environmental and food hygiene practices.

At hotels and restaurants, the researchers recommend that salad are prepared based on customer request or be refrigerated until ready to use.

Street food vendors should also prepare salad in small quantities based on customer inflow.

They are urged to use disinfectants, avoid mixing left-over salad with freshly prepared ones, and cover prepared salad to avoid contamination.

Lastly, consumers can also contribute significantly to restoring food safety by buying food only from those who adhere to hygienic practices.