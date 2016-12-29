US Group Assists Madina Central Assemblies of God

Pastor Adoboe (right) handing over the facility to Rev. Richard Asante. INSET: Some of the items

Freedom Aid Ghana (FAG), in collaboration with Jesus Christ Ministries and Hernando Bible Studies, Florida, USA, has presented a fully decorated Children Service Hall worth several thousands of Ghana cedis to the Madina Central Assemblies of God Church in Accra.

The event, which coincided with the Christmas festivities, also saw the donation of over 100 schoolbags to children.

The gesture forms part of the resolve of the donors – Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Potakey and Minister Melinda Hunnicutt, both in Florida – to express the love of Christ to children in Ghana.

The donation, among others, is expected to support nursing mothers with the necessary logistics and to enable the smooth running of the children's ministry.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Church, Rev. Dr. Richard Osei Asante, District Pastor, said the donation was a move that would make the services of the children very comfortable.

“All these things are for you to make your services comfortable. You will be able to learn when you come to church; you will enjoy and be playing with the toys here,” he said.

Rev. Dr. Asante, who is also the senior pastor of the church added, “On behalf of the Church Board and the whole congregation, we say a big thank you. We want you to communicate our appreciation to sister Aggie (Mrs. Agnes Potakey, a former member of the church) and her partners. Tell her that we will continue to pray for them.”

According to the man of God, the church will continue to appreciate them and pray that the “mercies and protection of the Most High will continue to be with them.”

Pastor Bright Adoboe, Executive Director of FAG, urged the children to remember to assist the church wherever they find themselves in the years ahead.

“Our partners want to show that love is for all. They want to express their love to all of us here in Ghana and I want to believe that tomorrow if you also find yourself somewhere you can also do likewise,” the pastor declared.

He continued: “Come back home and find out what you can also do to support the church; and that is what we are doing today.”

Earlier, the donors refreshed the Sunday school children, numbering over 200.

The items included a set of musical instruments, guitar, assorted toys, a four-in-one crib, baby swings, bouncers, baby relaxers, baby trolleys, baby walkers, Christmas trees, baby diapers, New Testament Bibles and note pads.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

[email protected]