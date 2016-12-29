Two Confirmed Dead In Car Crash At Daboya

Two people died while 12 others sustained injuries in an accident at Daboya in the West Gonja District of the Northern Region, DAILY GUIDE has gathered.

The driver reportedly lost control of a 15-seater mini bus with registration number AS 2304-15 which somersaulted, killing two women between the ages of 40 and 45 instantly.

The paper gathered that the passengers of the bus were travelling to Daboya to attend a wedding ceremony in the town.

The passengers, who sustained injuries, were rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased were transported to the morgue of the hospital for preservation.

One of the injured persons is currently receiving treatment at the Damongo Hospital in the West Gonja District.

The West Gonja District Police Commander ASP Seidu Wemeh told DAILY GUIDE that the accident happened on Tuesday evening.

He explained that the bus veered off the road and somersaulted.

According to him, the police would launch a thorough investigation into the accident.

Some residents believe the gory accident could be attributed to the deplorable nature of the roads in the area.

From Eric Kombat, Daboya