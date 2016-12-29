Akufo-Addo to announce ministerial, other appointments after inauguration

President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would announce his ministerial appointments after being sworn into office on January 7, 2017.

“The names of the President-elect's appointees will be put out officially after he is sworn in, God willing, on January 7, 2017,” the Press Secretary to Akufo-Addo, Eugene Arhin, has disclosed on his Facebook account.

According to him, the said list of would-be ministers and appointees making the rounds on social media was not genuine and must be disregarded.

Mr Arhin described the designations as “just a figment of someone’s imagination.”

There has been several lists on social media and some mainstream media platforms citing certain individuals as having been nominated to serve in the Akufo-Addo administration.

So far, one time New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has been publicly announced by Nana Akufo-Addo as his pick for the Trade and Industry Ministry.

Also, JOY BUSINESS is reliably informed the co-founder of Databank Financial Services, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to be named as Finance Minister in the incoming government.

Sources say one of the major reasons why the President-elect has settled on the financial guru is due to his plan to make the private sector the focus of this government as he works to stabilise the economy.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim