NDC sets up committee to investigate 'abysmal loss' to NPP

The outgoing National Democratic Congress (NDC)-led government has set up a 13-member committee to look into the cause of the party’s defeat in the recently held general elections.

According to a press release issued in Accra Thursday, December 29 by the party will late today hold a press conference to introduce members of the committee to the public.

“The committee is chaired by former Minister of Finance and Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission, Prof Kwesi Botchway,” said the release.

The NDC lost key parliamentary seats to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidates in the December 7, 2016, election.

In the presidential polls, Nana Akufo-Addo beat the incumbent, President John Mahama, with more than one million votes, polling more than 53% of total votes casts as aginst 44.4% for the President.



The Functional Executive Committee of the NDC with the approval of the Council of Elders has established a 13 member committee to investigate the cause(s) of the party’s abysmal loss to the NPP in the 2016 General Election and recommend the way forward.

The Party will address a press conference today-29th December 2016 and outdoor the members of the committee.

The committee's terms of reference will also be announced at the news conference at the NDC headquarters in Adabraka, Accra.

