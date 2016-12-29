Letter To The Youth Of Ghana

My dear youths.

It is yet another moment to give thanks and glory to the Almighty Yahweh for seeing Ghana through yet another elections without chaos and bad omen. Elections are made possible by campaigns altogether classified as politics. No matter what the case might be and will be in any social system even in the animals kingdom a level of political dispensation and interactions. As our elders say they youth are the future leaders pave way for this paper to be given a moment of showcase.

Politics described by scholars is a way of winning and exercising political power gives room for all and sundry, most especially the youth to engage in it. Politics has been understood in our era and therefore gaining roots for them to make good and reasonable choices enough for their communities.

Winning political power and exercising authority should not be the sole responsibility of the old but also the youth. This should not in any way that will bring the practice into the mud. Politics these days should be given a facelift by the ghanaian youths have this burden as the portion to make it a reality.

Political leaders here and there engage in political tussle of insults and character assassination as witnessed in the just ended election campaigns. This demeans our political paradigm and as hope for the future copying these actions make us destructors of peace, unity and development. Attacking the personality of your family head by another would not go down well with you therefore personality attacks should be excluded in our political discussions as ghanaian youths hoping for a better future for our motherland.

Politics is not but ideas sharing. The youths in our nation should come together despite our different political affiliations to improve development of our country. The youth should not be used as instruments of war by any selfish political powerhouse for their parochial interest.

Your colleague,

Haphriqa.

Secretary to Nations of Africa

(Nandom Buffalo)