N/R: Two Dead, 12 Injured In Daboya Accident

Two women were killed and more than 12 others injured, after a car lost control on the abandoned Daboya- Busunu road in the Northern region and rammed into a gutter Tuesday evening, police have confirmed.

The car, a mini van had 14 passengers who were being transported to Daboya from Sawla to attend an Islamic wedding ceremony.

The West Gonja district police commander ASP Seidu Wemeh said the car with registration number AS 2304-15 upon reaching a community near Daboya suddenly veered off the road and summer saulted into a gutter killing the two instantly .

The deceased were female adults between the ages of 42- 45 respectively.

It is still undetermined what caused the crash but according to ASP Seidu, police will technically investigate the mental state of the driver and whether alcohol was involved.

He added most of the injured were transported to the regional hospital in Tamale with only one being treated at Damongo.

Accident on the Daboya-Busunu road are uncommon despite its bad nature.

Community members have denied the report saying this is the first time in the year an accident is recorded on the neglected road. They say most accidents go unreported.