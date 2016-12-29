Rejoinder: NPP China Branch (Youth) Appeal To Nana Addo To Consider Prof. Lawrence Gyansah As Ghana Ambassador To China

Our attention has been drawn once again to a publication (article) dated 29th December, 2016 on ghanaweb.com and other social platforms by the Communication Director of NPP China Branch in the person of Abbey Pat. Thomas stated that, Prof. Gyansah and Mr. Moses Antwi have been relieved of their positions since 2015 and 2016 respectively and as such are no longer executive members of the branch".

After a detailed study and deep reflection on that communique, we wish to take this opportunity to call all the NPP party members, press secretary, China branch, and the general public to totally reject these baseless, propaganda and childish claims made by the communication director of the branch. We wish to state clearly that Prof. Gyansah and Mr. Moses Antwi have not been relieved from their respective positions and that they are legally at post. The General public is that cautioned against any propaganda from the so- called Communication Director.

We want to reiterate clearly that, Mr. Moses Antwi and Prof. Gyansah have NOT been relieved of their positions and that there is no evidence to proof this baseless fabrication, we are urging all right thinking Ghanaians and the NPP family to ignore these with the contempt that it deserves.

We wish to bring to the notice of the president-elect H.E. Nana Akufo Addo and our great party the NPP to check on Mr. Moses Antwi petition against unconstitutional, Disunity, Gradual Disintegration and corrupt acts of the NPP China branch by the Acting Chairman, his camps, Treasure and some executives.

Signed

Prof. Lawrence Gyansah

Deputy Communication Director

Tel: 008618240023834

Mr. Moses Antwi

Second Vice Chairman

008618353224318